  1. Home
  2. World

A rescued puppy named Apple marks relocation milestone

By JAY REEVES , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/06 00:25
A stray puppy named Apple sits in a crate on a truck awaiting a journey to New York City on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. Apple is th

A stray puppy named Apple sits in a crate on a truck awaiting a journey to New York City on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. Apple is th

Puppies Apple, left, and Curry tussle with a chew toy as they romp at ASPCA headquarters in New York, Thursday, April 4, 2019. The mixed-breed puppies

Puppies Apple, left, and Curry tussle with a chew toy as they romp at ASPCA headquarters in New York, Thursday, April 4, 2019. The mixed-breed puppies

Nancy Silverman, center, holds the dog named Apple while Matt Bershadker, left, President and CEO of the ASPCA, holds Curry as the puppies were part o

Nancy Silverman, center, holds the dog named Apple while Matt Bershadker, left, President and CEO of the ASPCA, holds Curry as the puppies were part o

Workers with the ASPCA hold the puppy named Apple as she is unloaded from a van that made the trip to to New York from Mississippi, Thursday, April 4,

Workers with the ASPCA hold the puppy named Apple as she is unloaded from a van that made the trip to to New York from Mississippi, Thursday, April 4,

A floppy-eared puppy named Apple has a new home in New York, courtesy of an animal protection group and an overcrowded shelter in Mississippi.

Two weeks after being rescued from the streets of Starkville, Mississippi, Apple arrived in New York City on Thursday as the 100,000th homeless animal relocated by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The group's transportation program sends animals from areas with lots of unwanted animals to areas where there's a large demand for rescue animals. Workers say Apple will probably be adopted quickly in New York because she's so cute.

About 100 people cheered as a relocation van arrived in New York. Apple rode in a crate with Curry, a Chihuahua mix that was with her when she was found in Mississippi.