A floppy-eared puppy named Apple has a new home in New York, courtesy of an animal protection group and an overcrowded shelter in Mississippi.

Two weeks after being rescued from the streets of Starkville, Mississippi, Apple arrived in New York City on Thursday as the 100,000th homeless animal relocated by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The group's transportation program sends animals from areas with lots of unwanted animals to areas where there's a large demand for rescue animals. Workers say Apple will probably be adopted quickly in New York because she's so cute.

About 100 people cheered as a relocation van arrived in New York. Apple rode in a crate with Curry, a Chihuahua mix that was with her when she was found in Mississippi.