TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police say a hand grenade has killed an 11-year-old boy and injured his sister.

In a statement Friday, police said boy and his sister, 9, found a grenade while playing at a stream in the village of Kocaj, Bulqiza district, 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the capital Tirana.

Police believe it exploded while they were playing with it.