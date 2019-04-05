|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Miami
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Chicago
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Cincinnati
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|San Diego
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Colorado
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|San Francisco
|2
|5
|.286
|3
___
|Thursday's Games
San Diego at St. Louis, ppd.
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 9, Chicago Cubs 4
|Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Washington (Corbin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-0), 2:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 0-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Boston (Price 0-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:37 p.m.