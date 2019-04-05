GENEVA (AP) — Britons wondering what life could be like outside the European Union might consider how the Swiss, Turks or Norwegians have fared: They know well the benefits and headaches of being close to — but not part of — the gargantuan economic and political bloc.

Switzerland, Norway and Turkey are among several European countries that are not members of the 28-strong EU but are close to it economically — a position Britain is looking increasingly likely to take.

But the lucrative relationship comes with hassles: Never-ending, near-daily negotiation with the EU, and forced adaptation to its dictates. In the Brexit talks so far, the EU has held the upper hand by virtue of being a larger power and Britain can expect that relationship to continue long after any Brexit deal.