Brother of former Taiwan central banker killed by stolen truck

Police arrested 32-year-old suspect

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/05 16:45
The stolen truck at the scene of the accident in Hsinchu City.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - An 87-year-old man who died in Hsinchu City after being hit by a stolen truck early Friday morning turned out to be a brother of former Central Bank Governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南).

Perng, 80, retired from the bank in February last year after heading the institution for 20 years, during which he frequently received the accolade of ‘Best Central Banker in the World.’

Just before 5 o’clock Friday morning, a blue truck made an illegal turn at an intersection, attracting the attention of the police, the Apple Daily reported.

The driver refused to stop and tried to escape, in the process hitting a motorcyclist and two parked cars at the next intersection before fleeing on foot. He was apprehended in a nearby alley and identified as Chang (張), aged 32. The man had stolen the truck, police said.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he died. Media reports later identified as retired central banker Perng’s 87-year-old brother.
Perng Fai-nan
traffic accident
stolen vehicle
Hsinchu City

