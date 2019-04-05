  1. Home
Security on agenda of G-7 meetings in France

By  Associated Press
2019/04/05 15:40
U.S. Homeland Security official Claire Grady, left, is welcomed by French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner for a G7 meeting at ministerial level

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, arrives for a meeting with Italian Interior Minister and Vice Premier Matteo Salvini during the G7 Inter

From left Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Savid Javid, US Deputy Secretary for Homeland Security Claire M. Grady, EU Commissioner for Migration,

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner awaits U.S. Homeland Security official Claire Grady for a G7 meeting at ministerial level in Paris, Thurs

PARIS (AP) — The world's security challenges are at the top of the agenda of foreign and interior ministers of the Group of Seven countries who are gathering in France.

Interior ministers in Paris are focusing Friday on environmental crime, including reckless deforestation, waste trafficking and protection of lands and wildlife.

They will then detail joint commitments on fighting terrorism and human trafficking in a news conference.

Meanwhile, foreign ministers will kick off their two-day meeting in the Atlantic resort of Dinard. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen stayed at home because of domestic duties. Washington sent lower-ranking officials instead.

In addition to the U.S., the G-7 includes France, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy and the U.K.