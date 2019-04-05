TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Former Premier William Lai (賴清德) was preparing for televised appearances scheduled for the April 13-14 weekend despite reports that a different solution was being sought for the presidential primaries within the Democratic Progressive Party, reports said Friday.

Lai has challenged President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for the ruling party’s nomination for the January 11, 2020 presidential election.

While a special five-member panel is still planning a meeting between the two, unconfirmed media reports have speculated that the party might call a special congress instead of continuing with the primary process.

Nevertheless, Lai was busy reading and researching materials Friday to prepare for an April 13 televised appearance explaining his views on national development, the Central News Agency reported.

According to the official DPP schedule, the period for negotiations between the two sides lasts until April 12, with eventual televised speeches on the April 13-14 weekend. From April 15 through 17, a total of 15,000 people will be polled about the two contenders, with the final result to be announced on April 24.

On television, Lai would provide a broad view of where he wanted to take the country, according to CNA. The former premier first listened to opinions from all walks of life before applying his own logic and presenting a fine-tuned logic.