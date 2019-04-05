TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute of Taiwan (ITRI) took home a big award in New York on Thursday, among IBM, 3M, and other international tech giants, for its smart road safety alert system which is believed to significantly help save lives of drivers and pedestrians.

Not long ago, a 20-year-old university student died after being hit by a bus making a right turn outside of Chinese Culture University's Yangmingshan campus. The negligent bus driver was initially blamed for failing to look for pedestrians crossing the road. After the accident, many people in Taiwan also shared unpleasant experiences of walking on the zebra crossings caused by aggressive driving behavior quite prevalent in the country.

Many institutions and companies in the country are developing technologies to avoid negligent car accidents, including Taiwan's largest applied research institution, ITRI.

On April 4, ITRI won Silver at the 2019 Edison Awards with its road safety solution - iRoadSafe, which is the world's first vehicle-to-everything (V2X) safety system solution. It applies vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications, roadside sensing and changeable message sign technologies altogether to give a more precise warning for all road users.

iRoadSafe integrates advanced roadside sensing technologies, which include radar, LiDAR, and cameras, to detect all moving objects on the road, and broadcasts extensive vehicle-to-vehicle Basic Safety Messages (BSM) through Roadside Units (RSUs). It can issue alerts through roadside changeable message signs to improve intersection safety and protect all road users from drivers of all vehicles, cyclists, to pedestrians.

The technology is not only applicable in Taiwan but can also support the road-safety oriented wireless communication technology adopted in the U.S. and Europe.

The Edison Awards recognize and honor innovation and excellence in the development, marketing and launch of new products and services in the world in the spirit of Thomas Edison since 1987. Other winners of this prestigious honor this year include IBM, 3M, and the Dow Chemical Company.