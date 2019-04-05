  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/05 14:12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 101 010 010—4 8 2
Detroit 200 010 20x—5 6 1

Junis, Zimmer (7), McCarthy (7), Boxberger (8) and Maldonado; Turnbull, Hardy (7), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Hardy 1-0. L_Zimmer 0-1. Sv_Greene (5). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (2).

___

New York 001 004 003—8 12 0
Baltimore 300 010 000—4 10 0

Paxton, Kahnle (6), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and Sanchez; Cobb, Wright (6), Means (6), Givens (8), Castro (9) and Sucre. W_Paxton 1-1. L_Wright 0-1. HRs_New York, Voit (2), Torres 2 (2), Sanchez (3). Baltimore, Villar (2).

___

Boston 201 000 000—3 10 0
Oakland 003 301 00x—7 13 0

E.Rodriguez, Velazquez (4), Hembree (7) and C.Vazquez, Swihart; Anderson, Trivino (6), Soria (7), Hendriks (8) and Phegley. W_Anderson 2-0. L_E.Rodriguez 0-2. HRs_Boston, Martinez (3). Oakland, Piscotty (2).

___

Toronto 000 000 001—1 3 1
Cleveland 000 200 20x—4 7 0

Sanchez, Mayza (7), Gaviglio (7) and Jansen; Bauer, Edwards (8), Hand (8) and Perez. W_Bauer 1-0. L_Sanchez 1-1. Sv_Hand (3).

___

Texas 501 030 020—11 15 2
Los Angeles 101 001 001— 4 8 1

Volquez, Springs (4), Gomez (7), Dowdy (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Harvey, Bard (5), Ramirez (7), Bedrosian (8), C.Allen (9) and Lucroy. W_Springs 1-0. L_Harvey 0-1. HRs_Texas, Guzman (2), Gallo (2). Los Angeles, Calhoun (2), Trout (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 010 001 002—4 5 2
New York 000 000 000—0 4 0

Strasburg, Grace (7), J.Miller (8), Sipp (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes; Syndergaard, Wilson (7), Familia (8), Lugo (9), T.Peterson (9) and Ramos. W_Strasburg 1-0. L_Syndergaard 0-1. HRs_Washington, Robles (2).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 6 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 11x—2 10 0

Mahle, Hernandez (7), Peralta (7), Lorenzen (8) and Barnhart; Lyles, Kingham (6), R.Rodriguez (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Kingham 1-0. L_Hernandez 0-1. Sv_F.Vazquez (1).

___

Chicago 000 000 004—4 6 1
Atlanta 000 150 12x—9 13 0

Darvish, Edwards Jr. (5), Chatwood (5), Montgomery (7) and Contreras; Fried, Carle (7), Sobotka (9), Minter (9) and McCann. W_Fried 1-0. L_Darvish 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (3), Rizzo (2).