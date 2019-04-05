Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|101
|010
|010—4
|8
|2
|Detroit
|200
|010
|20x—5
|6
|1
Junis, Zimmer (7), McCarthy (7), Boxberger (8) and Maldonado; Turnbull, Hardy (7), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Hardy 1-0. L_Zimmer 0-1. Sv_Greene (5). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (2).
___
|New York
|001
|004
|003—8
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|300
|010
|000—4
|10
|0
Paxton, Kahnle (6), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and Sanchez; Cobb, Wright (6), Means (6), Givens (8), Castro (9) and Sucre. W_Paxton 1-1. L_Wright 0-1. HRs_New York, Voit (2), Torres 2 (2), Sanchez (3). Baltimore, Villar (2).
___
|Boston
|201
|000
|000—3
|10
|0
|Oakland
|003
|301
|00x—7
|13
|0
E.Rodriguez, Velazquez (4), Hembree (7) and C.Vazquez, Swihart; Anderson, Trivino (6), Soria (7), Hendriks (8) and Phegley. W_Anderson 2-0. L_E.Rodriguez 0-2. HRs_Boston, Martinez (3). Oakland, Piscotty (2).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001—1
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|200
|20x—4
|7
|0
Sanchez, Mayza (7), Gaviglio (7) and Jansen; Bauer, Edwards (8), Hand (8) and Perez. W_Bauer 1-0. L_Sanchez 1-1. Sv_Hand (3).
___
|Texas
|501
|030
|020—11
|15
|2
|Los Angeles
|101
|001
|001—
|4
|8
|1
Volquez, Springs (4), Gomez (7), Dowdy (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Harvey, Bard (5), Ramirez (7), Bedrosian (8), C.Allen (9) and Lucroy. W_Springs 1-0. L_Harvey 0-1. HRs_Texas, Guzman (2), Gallo (2). Los Angeles, Calhoun (2), Trout (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|010
|001
|002—4
|5
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Strasburg, Grace (7), J.Miller (8), Sipp (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes; Syndergaard, Wilson (7), Familia (8), Lugo (9), T.Peterson (9) and Ramos. W_Strasburg 1-0. L_Syndergaard 0-1. HRs_Washington, Robles (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|11x—2
|10
|0
Mahle, Hernandez (7), Peralta (7), Lorenzen (8) and Barnhart; Lyles, Kingham (6), R.Rodriguez (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Kingham 1-0. L_Hernandez 0-1. Sv_F.Vazquez (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|004—4
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|150
|12x—9
|13
|0
Darvish, Edwards Jr. (5), Chatwood (5), Montgomery (7) and Contreras; Fried, Carle (7), Sobotka (9), Minter (9) and McCann. W_Fried 1-0. L_Darvish 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (3), Rizzo (2).