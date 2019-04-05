  1. Home
Family of missing boy was elated, then devastated by hoax

By CARRIE ANTLFINGER and DON BABWIN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/05 13:11
Linda Ramirez stands in front of her house in Aurora, Ill., Thursday, April 4, 2019, where she is waiting to learn if a 14-year-old who told police he

This undated photo provided by the Aurora, Ill., Police Department shows Timmothy Pitzen, missing since 2011. A young man's claim to be Timmothy, the

A slab of concrete sits in the backyard of the house where Timmothy Pitzen used to live in Aurora, Illinois, Thursday, April, 2019. The man who lives

A slab of concrete sits in the backyard of the house where Timmothy Pitzen used to live in Aurora, Ill., Thursday, April, 4, 2019. The man who lives i

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — The family of an Illinois boy missing for eight years was initially elated by a report that suggested he might have been found.

Timmothy Pitzen vanished at age 6 in 2011, around the time his mother killed herself. So relatives were amazed to hear that a young man had been found wandering the streets of a Kentucky town. He told police he had been held captive for seven years and that he was Timmothy, now 14.

For a day and a half, relatives waited and hoped for a breakthrough.

Then on Thursday came devastating word from the FBI: DNA tests showed that the man was not Timmothy.

Authorities say the person making the claim was actually a 23-year-old ex-convict who was recently released from an Ohio prison.