In this March 31, 2019 photo, a woman holds a sign that reads in Portuguese "Never commemorate, remember to not repeat. Dictatorship never more," duri
In this March 30, 2019 photo, a supporter of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, with a message on his torso that reads in Span
In this March 30, 2019 photo, a government supporter holds up an image of the late President Hugo Chavez during an anti-imperialist rally in Caracas,
In this March 25, 2019 photo, used shoes for sale are displayed on the sidewalk of a graffiti-filled street in Caracas, Venezuela. Residents desperate
In this April 1, 2019 photo, a woman collects water from a spout in a highway tunnel, in Caracas, Venezuela. Since a massive power failure struck Marc
In this March 29, 2019 photo, three-year-old Ailianie Hernandez waits with her mother Julianna Ageljo to apply for the nutritional assistance program
This March 29, 2019 photo shows a bird's eye view of La Carpio, a shantytown on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica. The number of Nicaraguan exiles
In this March 29, 2019 photo, police officers destroy packages of illegal drugs during a disposal operation in La Chorrera, Panama. Panamanian police
In this April 2, 2019 photo, fans of Uruguay's Nacional cheer for their team during a Copa Libertadores soccer game against Paraguay's Cerro Porteno,
In this March 30, 2019 photo, mimes take part in a candlelight vigil marking Earth Hour in La Paz, Bolivia. Earth Hour takes place worldwide and is a
In this March 30, 2019 photo, Andrea Dovizioso of Italy falls from his bike during a Moto GP free practice run at the circuit in Termas de Rio Hondo,
In this April 2, 2019 photo, Marcos Caceres, right, of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno fights for the ball with Joaquin Azura of Uruguay's Nacional during a
In this March 31, 2019 photo, Racing Club fans drive around town celebrating after their team clinched the Argentine Superliga Championship title, in
In this April 2, 2019 photo, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt races against a mototaxi, in Lima, Peru. Bolt, who is on a publicity campaign for Puma, went
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
A call by Brazil's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, to commemorate the anniversary of a 1964 military coup provoked social groups to organize protests and the federal prosecutors' office to say the move "deserves social and political repudiation."
With many street lights not working, people In Venezuela's capital avoid going out at night due to crime — or for lack of anything to spend — as the country's economic collapse worsens amid a political battle between socialist President Nicolas Maduro and his foes at home and abroad.
Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are feeling the sting of what the U.S. territory's government contended is insufficient federal aid to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria.
Many of the 50,000 Nicaraguans who have fled violence and persecution in their homeland over the past year are struggling to get by in Costa Rica.
Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt competed against a colorful motorcycle taxi on a boardwalk in Peru's capital — and won.
Racing Club, one of the five giants of Argentine soccer, won its ninth national league trophy after a 1-1 draw against Tigre.
___
Gallery edited by photographer Moises Castillo in Guatemala City. On Twitter: @moises1975 .