SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De'Aaron Fox had 16 points and 10 assists, Buddy Hield scored 23 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 Thursday night.

Marvin Bagley III scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 15 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento.

Collin Sexton scored 19 points and joined LeBron James and Ron Harper as the only Cavaliers rookies to score 1,300 points. Sexton is the 10th rookie in the NBA to reach the milestone.

Ante Zizic had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Larry Nance Jr. added 11 points and 16 boards for Cleveland. The Cavs (19-60) have lost seven straight.

Coming off a 130-105 loss to Houston on Tuesday, Sacramento (39-40) never trailed and led by as many as 15 points in completing a season sweep of Cleveland.

The Kings led 101-95 and then pulled away with a 9-0 run. Bogdanovic started it with a 17-foot jumper and Bagley followed with a 3-pointer and dunk. Kosta Koufas' 12-foot floater put Sacramento ahead by 15.

Cleveland made a final push and closed within 110-100 on a bucket by Zizic, but Fox made a long jumper and Hield added a 3-pointer.

Hield had 11 points in the first half despite going 1 of 5 from beyond the arc. It was a rare struggle from the perimeter for Hield, who went into the game with a Kings' single-season record 265 3-pointers.

Sacramento led by 10 late in the second quarter, but Cleveland again got a big lift off the bench from Jordan Clarkson, who scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting to help the Cavs close within 57-51.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland was hit with two delay-of-game calls in the first quarter, resulting in a one-shot technical. . Tristan Thompson was given the night off for rest.

Kings: Bogdanovic made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third. . Sacramento missed seven of its first eight 3-point attempts. . Corey Brewer gave the Kings a scare in the first quarter when he crashed hard to the floor after dunking. Brewer appeared to lose grip of the rim and fell flat on his back and lay on the court for several moments before getting to his feet and remaining in the game.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Golden State on Friday.

Kings: At Utah on Friday.

