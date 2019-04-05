TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan is getting "lots of love" for being the "country with the nicest people" for solo travelers on Reddit, the social discussion website and app.

One of the world's most popular websites, with an Alexa ranking of 21, Reddit has been running a discussion thread headed, "What’s the country with the nicest people?" on r/solotravel. Taiwan was given high marks for being safe, with great public transport, affordable and packed with communal nightlife options, such as night markets.

One commentator called “Lumpyeel” wrote about how they got the wrong bus on the way to Jiufen (九份), an old town east of Taipei packed with teahouses. “A woman went of her way to walk me to a bus, then went into a convenience store and got me change to ride the bus, patted my head and sent me on my way. It was so kind!”

Another commentator, "Lucy_the_Donkey," was at Taroko National Park in Hualien County when it started pouring. “I didn’t have an umbrella. A random elderly taxi driver insisted I take his – I still have it!”

"Hexergon," meanwhile, commented: “Taiwanese people are amazing! Such a big disconnect between the way they act and the way mainlanders act (at least that’s been my experience between the two countries).”

Among the countries to get high ratings for solo travelers, mostly backpackers, were Scotland, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Turkey didn’t get a lot of love.

While the thread was entirely anecdotal and not a scientific or data-based study, Taiwan seemed to get the most good comments. "MadTouretter," for instance, biked around the country and said people driving past gave him the thumbs-up and shouted encouragement.

"This makes me happy and sad. Where I grew up, people throw beer bottles at cyclists."