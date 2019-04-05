|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Tampa Bay
|81
|61
|16
|4
|126
|319
|219
|32-7-2
|29-9-2
|22-5-0
|x-Boston
|81
|49
|23
|9
|107
|256
|209
|29-8-3
|20-15-6
|16-9-2
|y-Washington
|81
|48
|25
|8
|104
|278
|246
|24-10-6
|24-15-2
|19-6-2
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|81
|47
|27
|7
|101
|225
|196
|24-13-4
|23-14-3
|17-9-1
|x-Toronto
|81
|46
|28
|7
|99
|281
|245
|23-16-2
|23-12-5
|14-10-3
|x-Pittsburgh
|81
|44
|26
|11
|99
|270
|237
|23-14-3
|21-12-8
|15-8-4
|x-Carolina
|81
|45
|29
|7
|97
|241
|220
|24-13-4
|21-16-3
|12-13-2
|Columbus
|80
|45
|31
|4
|94
|249
|228
|22-17-2
|23-14-2
|17-9-1
|Montreal
|81
|43
|30
|8
|94
|243
|231
|24-12-4
|19-18-4
|14-8-5
|Florida
|81
|36
|32
|13
|85
|264
|276
|20-13-7
|16-19-6
|14-11-3
|Philadelphia
|80
|37
|35
|8
|82
|238
|270
|19-17-4
|18-18-4
|10-15-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|80
|31
|36
|13
|75
|221
|266
|18-14-8
|13-22-5
|9-12-5
|Detroit
|81
|32
|39
|10
|74
|226
|270
|17-18-5
|15-21-5
|9-14-4
|Buffalo
|81
|32
|39
|10
|74
|219
|270
|21-15-5
|11-24-5
|10-12-5
|New Jersey
|81
|30
|41
|10
|70
|218
|272
|20-14-7
|10-27-3
|9-16-3
|Ottawa
|81
|29
|46
|6
|64
|240
|296
|18-18-4
|11-28-2
|10-16-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Calgary
|81
|50
|24
|7
|107
|288
|224
|26-9-5
|24-15-2
|16-10-2
|x-Nashville
|81
|46
|29
|6
|98
|235
|212
|24-14-2
|22-15-4
|13-11-1
|x-San Jose
|80
|44
|27
|9
|97
|281
|257
|24-11-5
|20-16-4
|16-8-4
|x-Winnipeg
|80
|46
|30
|4
|96
|266
|239
|25-12-4
|21-18-0
|13-12-0
|x-St. Louis
|80
|43
|28
|9
|95
|237
|218
|22-15-2
|21-13-7
|12-9-5
|x-Vegas
|80
|43
|30
|7
|93
|246
|221
|24-11-5
|19-19-2
|18-6-3
|x-Dallas
|80
|42
|31
|7
|91
|206
|196
|23-14-3
|19-17-4
|13-9-2
|Colorado
|80
|37
|29
|14
|88
|255
|239
|20-14-6
|17-15-8
|11-9-5
|Arizona
|80
|38
|34
|8
|84
|207
|218
|20-16-4
|18-18-4
|15-10-3
|Minnesota
|81
|37
|35
|9
|83
|211
|234
|16-18-7
|21-17-2
|12-9-4
|Chicago
|80
|35
|33
|12
|82
|262
|286
|18-14-8
|17-19-4
|13-7-4
|Vancouver
|81
|35
|36
|10
|80
|223
|251
|20-16-5
|15-20-5
|11-14-4
|Anaheim
|81
|34
|37
|10
|78
|194
|249
|18-14-8
|16-23-2
|11-13-4
|Edmonton
|80
|34
|37
|9
|77
|227
|270
|18-18-4
|16-19-5
|11-14-2
|Los Angeles
|80
|30
|41
|9
|69
|195
|256
|16-21-3
|14-20-6
|13-11-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Chicago 4, St. Louis 3, SO
Anaheim 3, Calgary 1
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1, SO
Buffalo 5, Ottawa 2
Carolina 3, New Jersey 1
Washington 2, Montreal 1
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Boston 3, Minnesota 0
Nashville 3, Vancouver 2
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.