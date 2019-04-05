All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 81 61 16 4 126 319 219 x-Boston 80 48 23 9 105 253 209 y-Washington 81 48 25 8 104 278 246 x-N.Y. Islanders 80 46 27 7 99 223 195 x-Toronto 81 46 28 7 99 281 245 x-Pittsburgh 81 44 26 11 99 270 237 x-Carolina 81 45 29 7 97 241 220 Columbus 80 45 31 4 94 249 228 Montreal 81 43 30 8 94 243 231 Florida 80 36 32 12 84 263 274 Philadelphia 80 37 35 8 82 238 270 N.Y. Rangers 80 31 36 13 75 221 266 Buffalo 81 32 39 10 74 219 270 Detroit 81 32 39 10 74 226 270 New Jersey 81 30 41 10 70 218 272 Ottawa 81 29 46 6 64 240 296 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Calgary 81 50 24 7 107 288 224 x-San Jose 80 44 27 9 97 281 257 x-Winnipeg 80 46 30 4 96 266 239 x-Nashville 80 45 29 6 96 232 210 x-St. Louis 80 43 28 9 95 237 218 x-Vegas 80 43 30 7 93 246 221 x-Dallas 80 42 31 7 91 206 196 Colorado 80 37 29 14 88 255 239 Arizona 80 38 34 8 84 207 218 Minnesota 80 37 34 9 83 211 231 Chicago 80 35 33 12 82 262 286 Vancouver 80 35 35 10 80 221 248 Anaheim 81 34 37 10 78 194 249 Edmonton 80 34 37 9 77 227 270 Los Angeles 80 30 41 9 69 195 256

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Chicago 4, St. Louis 3, SO

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 5, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, New Jersey 1

Washington 2, Montreal 1

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled