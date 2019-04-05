All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 81 61 16 4 126 319 219 x-Boston 80 48 23 9 105 253 209 x-Toronto 81 46 28 7 99 281 245 Montreal 81 43 30 8 94 243 231 Florida 80 36 32 12 84 263 274 Detroit 81 32 39 10 74 226 270 Buffalo 81 32 39 10 74 219 270 Ottawa 81 29 46 6 64 240 296 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Washington 81 48 25 8 104 278 246 x-N.Y. Islanders 80 46 27 7 99 223 195 x-Pittsburgh 81 44 26 11 99 270 237 x-Carolina 81 45 29 7 97 241 220 Columbus 80 45 31 4 94 249 228 Philadelphia 80 37 35 8 82 238 270 N.Y. Rangers 80 31 36 13 75 221 266 New Jersey 81 30 41 10 70 218 272 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Winnipeg 80 46 30 4 96 266 239 x-Nashville 80 45 29 6 96 232 210 x-St. Louis 80 43 28 9 95 237 218 x-Dallas 80 42 31 7 91 206 196 Colorado 80 37 29 14 88 255 239 Minnesota 80 37 34 9 83 211 231 Chicago 80 35 33 12 82 262 286 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Calgary 81 50 24 7 107 288 224 x-San Jose 80 44 27 9 97 281 257 x-Vegas 80 43 30 7 93 246 221 Arizona 80 38 34 8 84 207 218 Vancouver 80 35 35 10 80 221 248 Anaheim 81 34 37 10 78 194 249 Edmonton 80 34 37 9 77 227 270 Los Angeles 80 30 41 9 69 195 256

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Chicago 4, St. Louis 3, SO

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 5, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, New Jersey 1

Washington 2, Montreal 1

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled