KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Asian Football Confederation holds its presidential election on Saturday with incumbent Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain standing unopposed for a new term.

With soccer politics in the region fractured it was expected that the election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, would be fiercely-contested when Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi of the United Arab Emirates and Saoud Al Mohannadi of Qatar declared their candidacies.

But both withdrew last month, leaving Sheikh Salman unopposed.

Sheikh Salman was elected AFC president in 2013. He took over from acting president Zhang Jilong of China after Mohammed bin Hammam of Qatar was banned for life for corruption by world governing body FIFA.

