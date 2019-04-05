CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer of the Cleveland Indians is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bauer has thrown 97 pitches Thursday night at home. He has struck out five and walked five.

The Indians haven't pitched a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game in 1981 against Toronto.

Cleveland leads 2-0.

Indians first baseman Carlos Santana robbed Socrates Brito of a hit to end the fifth, making a diving stop and touching the bag with his glove for the out.

Bauer held Minnesota to one run and one hit in seven innings Saturday in his first start of the season. The 28-year-old right-hander was an All-Star last season when he went 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA.

