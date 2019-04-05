RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Days after celebrating the anniversary of the military coup that led to Brazil's last dictatorship, the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is pushing for a revision of the history curriculum for the country's schools.

Education Minister Ricardo Velez Rodriguez says he will introduce changes in school textbooks so children will get a "true idea" of that era, describing the de facto government that took over after the coup as a "democratic regime of force."

Repeating Bolsonaro's interpretation of those times, the minister denied it was a coup that removed democratically elected President Joao Goulart, saying the military acted with the support of Congress in installing Marshal Castelo Branco, head of the army, as the country's leader.