  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/04/05 06:55
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
CSantana Cle 5 17 3 8 .471
Moncada ChW 5 20 9 9 .450
LeMahieu NYY 6 20 5 8 .400
TBeckham Sea 8 29 8 11 .379
Andrus Tex 6 24 4 9 .375
LGarcia ChW 4 19 6 7 .368
Mancini Bal 7 28 7 10 .357
Martinez Bos 7 28 4 10 .357
Torres NYY 7 28 3 10 .357
Mondesi KC 6 26 5 9 .346
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 5; ACabrera, Texas, 3; MChapman, Oakland, 3; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; Bruce, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; GSanchez, New York, 3; Mancini, Baltimore, 3; Grichuk, Toronto, 3; 15 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 9; TBeckham, Seattle, 8; Bruce, Seattle, 8; Voit, New York, 8; Mancini, Baltimore, 8; 5 tied at 7.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 2-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0; Fiers, Oakland, 2-1; 35 tied at 1-0.