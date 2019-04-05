  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/05 04:42
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 101 010 010—4 8 2
Detroit 200 010 20x—5 6 1

Junis, Zimmer (7), McCarthy (7), Boxberger (8) and Maldonado; Turnbull, Hardy (7), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Hardy 1-0. L_Zimmer 0-1. Sv_Greene (5). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 010 001 002—4 5 2
New York 000 000 000—0 4 0

Strasburg, Grace (7), Miller (8), Sipp (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes; Syndergaard, Wilson (7), Familia (8), Lugo (9), T.Peterson (9) and Ramos. W_Strasburg 1-0. L_Syndergaard 0-1. HRs_Washington, Robles (2).