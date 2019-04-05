Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|101
|010
|010—4
|8
|2
|Detroit
|200
|010
|20x—5
|6
|1
Junis, Zimmer (7), McCarthy (7), Boxberger (8) and Maldonado; Turnbull, Hardy (7), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Hardy 1-0. L_Zimmer 0-1. Sv_Greene (5). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|010
|001
|002—4
|5
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Strasburg, Grace (7), Miller (8), Sipp (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes; Syndergaard, Wilson (7), Familia (8), Lugo (9), T.Peterson (9) and Ramos. W_Strasburg 1-0. L_Syndergaard 0-1. HRs_Washington, Robles (2).