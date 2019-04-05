WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has appointed a four-star officer to take another look at the military's investigation into the 2017 attack in Niger that killed four U.S. soldiers and review whether additional punishments should be meted out.

The Pentagon says the investigating officer will do a narrow review and give Shanahan recommendations on whether reprimands already made were appropriate.

Officials have said nine individuals have been held accountable for lapses in training and other mission preparedness. The punishments have largely been letters of reprimand. But officials and members of Congress have questioned whether more senior officers should be disciplined. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel actions.

The initial investigation found multiple failures leading up to the October 2017 ambush, but none that directly caused the attack.