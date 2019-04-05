SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Strong winds have fanned a large fire around the northeastern South Korean town of Goseong which reportedly has killed one person and injured 11 others.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said early Friday that the fire damaged a large number of buildings and forced the evacuation of an unknown number of people.

The fire reportedly broke out on the side of a road in Goseong, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) northeast of Seoul, and spread to a nearby mountain.

Yonhap says a man apparently was killed.

Fire brigades from all major surrounding regions, including Seoul, were ordered to send trucks to help fight the blaze.