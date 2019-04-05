TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's Defense Ministry says a World War II bomb has been found in the western part of the country. Local media reports suggest the bomb could have been released from Italian planes when they occupied Albania in 1939.

In a statement Thursday, the ministry said a 250-kilogram (550-pound) shell was found by an unnamed farmer among olive trees in the village of Frakull e Madhe, 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of the capital Tirana. The farmer immediately called the authorities.

Explosive experts have transported the bomb for disposal.

Albania was occupied by fascist Italy from 1939 to 1943 and then by Nazi Germany until the end of 1944.