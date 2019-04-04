SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is repealing rules unveiled in 2015 that banned baptisms for children of gay parents and made gay marriage a sin worthy of expulsion.

The surprise announcement Thursday by the faith widely known as the Mormon church reverses rules that triggered widespread condenmations from LGBTQ members and their allies.

The church in a statement says it isn't changing its doctrinal opposition to gay marriage and still considers same-sex relationships to be a "serious transgression."

But people in same-sex relationships will no longer be considered "apostates" who must be kicked out of the religion.

The change also marks the biggest move yet by church President Russell M. Nelson, who has made a flurry of changes since taking over the faith in January 2018.