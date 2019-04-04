|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|New York
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Boston
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Texas
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Oakland
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Houston
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Los Angeles
|1
|5
|.167
|5
___
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Detroit 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 5, Baltimore 3
Texas 4, Houston 0
Boston 6, Oakland 3
|Thursday's Games
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 1-0), 4:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 0-1) at Arizona (Godley 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 1-0) at Houston (McHugh 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Pena 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.