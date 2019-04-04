WASHINGTON (AP) — NATO foreign ministers are meeting in Washington to celebrate the alliance's 70th anniversary amid rifts between members over security and trade issues.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo opened the meeting Thursday with an appeal for unity to confront "great power" challenges from Russia, China and Iran. He said the alliance was well positioned to move forward.

But a deepening dispute with Turkey over its planned purchase of a Russian air defense system and U.S. demands for allies, particularly Germany, to boost their defense spending threatened to overshadow the proceedings.

Pompeo said every NATO member had an obligation to explain to its citizens the need to increase their defense budgets. He rejected what he called "tired" arguments about public opposition to such spending.