Victorious Algerian protesters want other officials out

By  Associated Press
2019/04/04 20:23
A man reads a newspaper headlining Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resignation, Wednesday April 3, 2019 in Algiers. Algeria's Constitutional

In this image from state TV broadcaster ENTV, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, sitting in wheelchair, centre, presents his resignation to pres

FILE - In this March 31, 2019 file photo, Algerian Senate Speaker Abdelkader Bensalah attends the opening session of the 30th Arab Summit in Tunis, Tu

A crowd celebrates after ailing Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned after 20 years in power, Tuesday April 2, 2019 in Algiers. Bouteflika

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian protesters who succeeded in pushing out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika now want other key officials to leave too.

Demonstrators are planning new nationwide protests Friday to call for the departure of the men who head Algeria's government, legislature and constitutional court.

They're dubbed "the three Bs" — Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, Constitutional Council President Tayeb Belaiz, and upper house of parliament president Abdelkader Bensalah.

But constitutional experts warn that forcing the three men out would leave a power vacuum. The protest movement hasn't unified around a single alternative plan to govern Africa's largest country and replace a leadership seen as corrupt and repressive.

Bouteflika resigned this week under pressure from protesters and the powerful army chief. Ally Bensalah is expected to take over as interim leader.