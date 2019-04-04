  1. Home
Taiwan female baseball umpire protests against UN's China designation

My mother's name is Taiwan, Liu replied

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/04 19:39
Taiwanese baseball umpire labeled as from 'Taiwan, Province of China' by UN (screenshot from UN Women Twitter account).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Baseball umpire Po Chun Liu (劉柏君) protested Thursday against a tweet from the United Nations describing her as coming from “Taiwan, Province of China.”

The island nation has fought a recurrent battle against China’s efforts to deny its existence as a separate sovereign state, including the demands on multinational corporations such as airlines and hotels to stop referring to Taiwan as a country in their online menus.

In the latest example, a tweet from “UN Women” praised Liu, but also included a reference to China, the Central News Agency reported.

“Meet Po Chun Liu, the 1st woman baseball umpire from Taiwan, Province of China, who won 2019 IOC #WomenAndSportAwards for her work to empower women & girls through sport!” the tweet read.

Liu reacted on Facebook, writing that she was honored to win the prize, but that she was a Taiwanese, adding in English “Taiwan is NOT a province of China” and in Chinese with a hashtag “Mother’s name is Taiwan.”
