  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Only two areas in China have not reported African Swine Fever

China reports outbreak in Uighur region of Xinjiang

  195
By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/04 17:53
African Swine Fever expands into Xinjiang.

African Swine Fever expands into Xinjiang. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Only two regions in China, the tropical island of Hainan and Tibet in the Himalayas, have not suffered outbreaks of African Swine Fever yet, reports said Thursday.

Several countries, including Taiwan, have introduced strict import controls and airport checks on pork and other meat products from China over the past few months in other to prevent the animal disease from spreading.

According to a Chinese government announcement, African Swine Fever had been diagnosed at a farm in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, Wednesday evening. While for religious reasons, the region’s overwhelmingly Muslim Uighur population does not eat pork, the meat is popular with the ethnic Chinese and non-Muslim residents of the area.

A total of 15 hogs had died at the Urumqi farm, 15 were ill and another 200 would also have to be culled before the location was disinfected, the Central News Agency reported.

A ban had been imposed on the transportation of live pigs and pork products between the affected area and the outside world, reports said.

In Taiwan, passengers arriving at airports or harbors and failing to report banned meat can face a fine of NT$200,000 (US$6,480). In the meantime, Cambodia had also been added to the list of countries hit by African Swine Fever.
African Swine Fever
Xinjiang
Tibet
Hainan

RELATED ARTICLES

African Swine Fever detected in Cambodia, travelers to Taiwan with pork face NT$200,000 fine
African Swine Fever detected in Cambodia, travelers to Taiwan with pork face NT$200,000 fine
2019/04/04 10:45
Taiwan to equip all trucks moving pigs with GPS
Taiwan to equip all trucks moving pigs with GPS
2019/03/27 17:16
Visitor from Myanmar attacks pork-sniffing dog at Taiwan airport
Visitor from Myanmar attacks pork-sniffing dog at Taiwan airport
2019/03/20 16:04
Beijing says Dalai Lama's spiritual reincarnation must comply with Chinese law
Beijing says Dalai Lama's spiritual reincarnation must comply with Chinese law
2019/03/20 12:02
Taiwan’s religious freedom presents pro-unification voices with a dilemma
Taiwan’s religious freedom presents pro-unification voices with a dilemma
2019/03/17 09:00