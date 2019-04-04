TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Only two regions in China, the tropical island of Hainan and Tibet in the Himalayas, have not suffered outbreaks of African Swine Fever yet, reports said Thursday.

Several countries, including Taiwan, have introduced strict import controls and airport checks on pork and other meat products from China over the past few months in other to prevent the animal disease from spreading.

According to a Chinese government announcement, African Swine Fever had been diagnosed at a farm in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, Wednesday evening. While for religious reasons, the region’s overwhelmingly Muslim Uighur population does not eat pork, the meat is popular with the ethnic Chinese and non-Muslim residents of the area.

A total of 15 hogs had died at the Urumqi farm, 15 were ill and another 200 would also have to be culled before the location was disinfected, the Central News Agency reported.

A ban had been imposed on the transportation of live pigs and pork products between the affected area and the outside world, reports said.

In Taiwan, passengers arriving at airports or harbors and failing to report banned meat can face a fine of NT$200,000 (US$6,480). In the meantime, Cambodia had also been added to the list of countries hit by African Swine Fever.