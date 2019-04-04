TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan dance troupe Cloud Gate 2 (雲門2) is set to perform its latest work, titled “22° Lunar Halo” (毛月亮), featuring music from Iceland’s Sigur Rós, at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) (高雄衛武營), on April 13.

The creative director of Cloud Gate 2 and choreographer of “22° Lunar Halo,” Cheng, Tsung-Lung (鄭宗龍), explains that a lunar halo appears when the moonlight is refracted by 22 degrees through millions of ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere – which is a sign of a storm, or foreboding change.

Cheng was fascinated about this natural phenomenon and explored the themes of anxiety, struggle, desire, love and loneliness. He also chose to use music by the internationally renowned band Sigur Rós.

Fourteen dancers will perform the dance. Cheng said they will look like mystical animals, creeping around and squeezing each other, “fighting and killing” on the deep-black mirrored floor.

The collaboration also includes visual designer, Wu Jam (吳耿禎), and costume designer, Chen Shao-yen (陳劭彥). There will be three large-scale screens on stage showing inspiring images.

The debut of “22° Lunar Halo” is at National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) on April 13 and there will be a limited edition of the soundtrack on vinyl in Iceland. For more information visit the official website or Facebook page.