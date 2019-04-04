  1. Home
U.S. travel show about Taiwan’s Matsu nominated for Emmy

Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope will look at the Saisiyat people next

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/04 16:05
Joseph Rosendo (center, with hat) and his Travelscope team with a statue of Matsu (photo courtesy of the Tourism Bureau). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A travel show on Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) in the United States about the island of Matsu and the goddess Matsu has been nominated for a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award, reports said Thursday.

Spanning 11 seasons, “Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope” has been nominated for 19 Emmy Awards and actually won six.

Its program “Taiwan Matsu Festival and Islands” has been nominated for “Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program,” the Liberty Times reported Thursday.

In 2017, Rosendo’s team came to Taiwan to take a look at the Matsu parade in the Taichung region. During the trip, they also visited a professor and expert in local religion and toured the island of Matsu.

The program was broadcast in the U.S. in April last year, with the host expressing his admiration for the thousands of pilgrims following in the footsteps of Matsu.

The Tourism Bureau said the Emmy nomination would help the Tourism 2020 campaign for sustainable travel, while Taiwanese officials in Los Angeles praised the program for its portrayal of the island’s natural resources and rich culture, the Liberty Times reported.

In its latest season, “Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope” returns to Taiwan to feature a festival by the indigenous Saisiyat people, reports said.
Matsu
Emmy Awards
PBS
Joseph Rosendo
Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope

