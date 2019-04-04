  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/04 11:20
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Toronto 56 23 .709
x-Philadelphia 49 29 .628
x-Boston 47 32 .595 9
Brooklyn 39 40 .494 17
New York 15 63 .192 40½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 39 40 .494
Miami 38 40 .487 ½
Charlotte 36 42 .462
Washington 32 47 .405 7
Atlanta 29 50 .367 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 58 20 .744
x-Indiana 47 32 .595 11½
Detroit 39 39 .500 19
Chicago 22 57 .278 36½
Cleveland 19 59 .244 39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 50 28 .641
x-San Antonio 45 34 .570
New Orleans 32 47 .405 18½
Memphis 31 46 .403 18½
Dallas 31 47 .397 19
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 52 26 .667
x-Portland 49 28 .636
x-Utah 47 30 .610
x-Oklahoma City 45 33 .577 7
Minnesota 35 43 .449 17
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 53 24 .688
x-L.A. Clippers 47 31 .603
Sacramento 38 40 .487 15½
L.A. Lakers 35 43 .449 18½
Phoenix 18 60 .231 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City 119, L.A. Lakers 103

San Antonio 117, Atlanta 111

Houston 130, Sacramento 105

Golden State 116, Denver 102

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 115, Washington 114

Indiana 108, Detroit 89

Orlando 114, New York 100

Atlanta 130, Philadelphia 122

Boston 112, Miami 102

Toronto 115, Brooklyn 105

Charlotte 115, New Orleans 109

Minnesota 110, Dallas 108

Denver 113, San Antonio 85

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.