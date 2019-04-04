Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|310
|200
|020—8
|13
|3
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|002—3
|5
|1
Rodon, Burr (7), K.Herrera (8), N.Jones (9) and McCann; Kluber, Olson (4), Otero (6), Ramirez (8), Cimber (9) and R.Perez, Plawecki. W_Rodon 1-1. L_Kluber 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Moncada (2). Cleveland, Ramirez (2).
___
|Minnesota
|010
|201
|021—7
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|100
|050
|000—6
|9
|0
Gibson, A.Mejia (5), May (8), Parker (9) and Garver; Bailey, Barlow (6), Hill (6), McCarthy (7), Diekman (8), W.Peralta (9) and Maldonado, Gallagher. W_May 1-0. L_W.Peralta 0-1. Sv_Parker (2). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (1).
___
|Detroit
|000
|100
|010—2
|3
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
Boyd, Farmer (7), J.Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Hicks; Loaisiga, Holder (5), Green (7), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Farmer 1-0. L_Green 0-1. Sv_Greene (4). HRs_Detroit, Beckham (1).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|003—3
|6
|1
|Toronto
|101
|000
|03x—5
|10
|0
Karns, Yacabonis (3), Bleier (5), Wotherspoon (7) and Severino; Shoemaker, Biagini (8), Dan.Hudson (9), Giles (9) and Maile. W_Shoemaker 2-0. L_Karns 0-1. Sv_Giles (2). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (3). Toronto, Grichuk 2 (3).
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Texas
|100
|200
|01x—4
|5
|2
Cole, James (7) and Stassi; Minor, Kelley (8), Leclerc (9) and Mathis. W_Minor 1-1. L_Cole 0-2. HRs_Texas, Mazara (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|01—1
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|00—0
|6
|0
Marquez, Dunn (8), Oberg (8), Musgrave (10), W.Davis (10) and Wolters, Iannetta; Morton, Stanek (7), Alvarado (8), D.Castillo (9), Roe (10), Kolarek (11) and Zunino. W_W.Davis 1-0. L_Roe 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Iannetta (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|000—1
|2
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
F.Peralta, Wilson (9) and Pina; L.Castillo, Garrett (8), Hughes (9) and Casali, Barnhart. W_F.Peralta 1-0. L_L.Castillo 0-1. Sv_Wilson (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|200
|200
|040—8
|10
|3
|Washington
|303
|000
|021—9
|12
|1
Nola, E.Ramos (4), Nicasio (5), Neris (7), Dominguez (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and Realmuto; A.Sanchez, Grace (5), J.Miller (6), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (8), Barraclough (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki, Gomes. W_Doolittle 2-0. L_Dav.Robertson 0-1. HRs_Washington, Soto (1), Rendon (2), Zimmerman (1).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|011
|20x—4
|5
|1
Ray, Hirano (6), Andriese (7) and Kelly, Avila; Lucchesi, Stammen (6), Wingenter (8), Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Lucchesi 2-0. L_Ray 0-1. HRs_San Diego, Machado (1).
___
|New York
|012
|000
|120—6
|10
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|004—4
|7
|1
deGrom, Avilan (8), Gsellman (9), Diaz (9) and Nido, W.Ramos; Richards, N.Anderson (7), Brice (8) and Wallach. W_deGrom 2-0. L_Richards 0-1. Sv_Diaz (3). HRs_New York, deGrom (1).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|120
|2—5
|7
|1
|Pittsburgh
|021
|000
|000
|1—4
|8
|0
Mikolas, Leone (6), Mayers (7), A.Miller (8), Gant (9), A.Reyes (10), Dak.Hudson (10) and Molina; Taillon, Kela (8), Crick (9), Burdi (10), Liriano (10) and Cervelli. W_Gant 2-0. L_Burdi 0-1. Sv_Dak.Hudson (1). HRs_St. Louis, Bader (2), DeJong (2). Pittsburgh, Kang (1).
___
|Chicago
|010
|002
|100—4
|12
|1
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|04x—6
|8
|0
Lester, Kintzler (7), Cishek (8), R.Rosario (8), Brach (8), Montgomery (8) and Contreras; Teheran, Venters (6), Parsons (6), Biddle (7), Jackson (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Cishek 0-1. Sv_Vizcaino (1). HRs_Chicago, Contreras (1). Atlanta, Albies (1), Swanson (2).