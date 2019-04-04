|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Tampa Bay
|80
|60
|16
|4
|124
|316
|218
|x-Boston
|80
|48
|23
|9
|105
|253
|209
|x-Washington
|80
|47
|25
|8
|102
|276
|245
|x-Toronto
|80
|46
|27
|7
|99
|280
|242
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|80
|46
|27
|7
|99
|223
|195
|Pittsburgh
|80
|43
|26
|11
|97
|266
|236
|Carolina
|80
|44
|29
|7
|95
|238
|219
|Columbus
|80
|45
|31
|4
|94
|249
|228
|Montreal
|80
|43
|29
|8
|94
|242
|229
|Florida
|80
|36
|32
|12
|84
|263
|274
|Philadelphia
|80
|37
|35
|8
|82
|238
|270
|N.Y. Rangers
|80
|31
|36
|13
|75
|221
|266
|Detroit
|80
|32
|38
|10
|74
|225
|266
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|39
|10
|72
|214
|268
|New Jersey
|80
|30
|40
|10
|70
|217
|269
|Ottawa
|80
|29
|45
|6
|64
|238
|291
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Calgary
|80
|50
|23
|7
|107
|287
|221
|x-San Jose
|80
|44
|27
|9
|97
|281
|257
|x-Winnipeg
|80
|46
|30
|4
|96
|266
|239
|x-Nashville
|80
|45
|29
|6
|96
|232
|210
|x-St. Louis
|80
|43
|28
|9
|95
|237
|218
|x-Vegas
|80
|43
|30
|7
|93
|246
|221
|x-Dallas
|80
|42
|31
|7
|91
|206
|196
|Colorado
|80
|37
|29
|14
|88
|255
|239
|Arizona
|80
|38
|34
|8
|84
|207
|218
|Minnesota
|80
|37
|34
|9
|83
|211
|231
|Chicago
|80
|35
|33
|12
|82
|262
|286
|Vancouver
|80
|35
|35
|10
|80
|221
|248
|Edmonton
|80
|34
|37
|9
|77
|227
|270
|Anaheim
|80
|33
|37
|10
|76
|191
|248
|Los Angeles
|80
|30
|41
|9
|69
|195
|256
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
|Tuesday's Games
Nashville 3, Buffalo 2
Boston 6, Columbus 2
Carolina 4, Toronto 1
Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1
Minnesota 5, Winnipeg 1
Dallas 6, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 6, Edmonton 2
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 1
Vancouver 4, San Jose 2
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Chicago 4, St. Louis 3, SO
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.