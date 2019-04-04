|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Toronto
|56
|23
|.709
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|29
|.628
|6½
|x-Boston
|47
|32
|.595
|9
|Brooklyn
|39
|40
|.494
|17
|New York
|15
|63
|.192
|40½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Orlando
|39
|40
|.494
|—
|Miami
|38
|40
|.487
|½
|Charlotte
|36
|42
|.462
|2½
|Washington
|32
|47
|.405
|7
|Atlanta
|29
|50
|.367
|10
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|58
|20
|.744
|—
|x-Indiana
|47
|32
|.595
|11½
|Detroit
|39
|39
|.500
|19
|Chicago
|22
|57
|.278
|36½
|Cleveland
|19
|59
|.244
|39
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|50
|28
|.641
|—
|x-San Antonio
|45
|33
|.577
|5
|New Orleans
|32
|47
|.405
|18½
|Memphis
|31
|46
|.403
|18½
|Dallas
|31
|47
|.397
|19
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Denver
|51
|26
|.662
|—
|x-Portland
|49
|28
|.636
|2
|x-Utah
|47
|30
|.610
|4
|x-Oklahoma City
|45
|33
|.577
|6½
|Minnesota
|35
|43
|.449
|16½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|53
|24
|.688
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|47
|31
|.603
|6½
|Sacramento
|38
|40
|.487
|15½
|L.A. Lakers
|35
|43
|.449
|18½
|Phoenix
|18
|60
|.231
|35½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City 119, L.A. Lakers 103
San Antonio 117, Atlanta 111
Houston 130, Sacramento 105
Golden State 116, Denver 102
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago 115, Washington 114
Indiana 108, Detroit 89
Orlando 114, New York 100
Atlanta 130, Philadelphia 122
Boston 112, Miami 102
Toronto 115, Brooklyn 105
Charlotte 115, New Orleans 109
Minnesota 110, Dallas 108
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.