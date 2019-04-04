Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks SE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted southeastern Taiwan's Taitung County at 9:56 a.m., while much of the rest of the country felt its shock waves, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 36.9 kilometers northwest of Taitung County Hall at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, measured a 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale in Kaohsiung City and Taitung County, and a 3 in Pingtung County, Hualien County, and Chiayi County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Tainan City, Chiayi City, Yunlin County, Nantou County, Changhua County, and Taichung City, while a lesser intensity level of 1 was registered in Penghu County, Miaoli County, Yilan County, and Hsinchu County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.



CWB map of today's quake.