|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Toronto
|56
|23
|.709
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|28
|.636
|6
|x-Boston
|46
|32
|.590
|9½
|Brooklyn
|39
|40
|.494
|17
|New York
|15
|63
|.192
|40½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Orlando
|39
|40
|.494
|—
|Miami
|38
|39
|.494
|—
|Charlotte
|35
|42
|.455
|3
|Washington
|32
|47
|.405
|7
|Atlanta
|28
|50
|.359
|10½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|58
|20
|.744
|—
|x-Indiana
|47
|32
|.595
|11½
|Detroit
|39
|39
|.500
|19
|Chicago
|22
|57
|.278
|36½
|Cleveland
|19
|59
|.244
|39
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|50
|28
|.641
|—
|x-San Antonio
|45
|33
|.577
|5
|New Orleans
|32
|46
|.410
|18
|Memphis
|31
|46
|.403
|18½
|Dallas
|31
|46
|.403
|18½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Denver
|51
|26
|.662
|—
|x-Portland
|49
|28
|.636
|2
|x-Utah
|47
|30
|.610
|4
|x-Oklahoma City
|45
|33
|.577
|6½
|Minnesota
|34
|43
|.442
|17
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|53
|24
|.688
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|47
|31
|.603
|6½
|Sacramento
|38
|40
|.487
|15½
|L.A. Lakers
|35
|43
|.449
|18½
|Phoenix
|18
|60
|.231
|35½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City 119, L.A. Lakers 103
San Antonio 117, Atlanta 111
Houston 130, Sacramento 105
Golden State 116, Denver 102
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago 115, Washington 114
Indiana 108, Detroit 89
Orlando 114, New York 100
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto 115, Brooklyn 105
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.