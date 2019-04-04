GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's lead prosecutor against impunity who helped put three former presidents and a raft of other officials behind bars says current President Jimmy Morales has made the country's fight against corruption a joke and he fears for his safety.

Juan Francisco Sandoval says the office he leads has only a fraction of the investigative power it once had. In an interview with The Associated Press, Sandoval said Wednesday that Morales' government has done everything to block his investigations into high-level corruption, including of the president himself.

Sandoval worked under internationally praised chief prosecutor Thelma Aldana until last May. Aldana now seeks the presidency and was replaced by a new chief prosecutor chosen by Morales.

Sandoval says he hopes to present at least five high-impact cases by September.