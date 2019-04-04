LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Walt Disney Studios is presenting a united and integrated front with the 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight teams at CinemaCon.

Disney chairman Alan Horn said Wednesday afternoon that even he was still internalizing the magnitude of the acquisition, which brings cinematic franchises such as the X-Men and the Avengers under one studio for the first time.

Disney presented to an audience of theater owners and exhibitors whose businesses will be affected by the change in the distribution landscape at the annual convention.

The consolidation is not without some issues, however. Some of Disney's 2019 movies currently have the same release dates as Fox titles. Disney's distribution president says that adjustments will be made.

The first calendar conflict comes on April 17 when "Breakthrough" opens against Disney's "Penguins."