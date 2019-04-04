  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/04 07:11
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
CSantana Cle 5 17 3 8 .471
Moncada ChW 5 20 9 9 .450
LeMahieu NYY 5 16 4 7 .438
Mancini Bal 6 24 6 10 .417
Mondesi KC 5 22 5 9 .409
Andrus Tex 5 20 3 8 .400
TBeckham Sea 8 29 8 11 .379
LGarcia ChW 4 19 6 7 .368
Martinez Bos 6 25 4 9 .360
MChapman Oak 8 29 6 10 .345
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 5; ACabrera, Texas, 3; MChapman, Oakland, 3; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; Bruce, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; Mancini, Baltimore, 3; Grichuk, Toronto, 3; 10 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 9; TBeckham, Seattle, 8; Bruce, Seattle, 8; Mancini, Baltimore, 8; ACabrera, Texas, 7; Abreu, Chicago, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; 5 tied at 6.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 2-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0; Fiers, Oakland, 2-1; 33 tied at 1-0.