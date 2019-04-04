|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|CSantana Cle
|5
|17
|3
|8
|.471
|Mancini Bal
|5
|20
|5
|9
|.450
|Moncada ChW
|5
|20
|9
|9
|.450
|LeMahieu NYY
|5
|16
|4
|7
|.438
|Mondesi KC
|5
|22
|5
|9
|.409
|Andrus Tex
|5
|20
|3
|8
|.400
|TBeckham Sea
|8
|29
|8
|11
|.379
|LGarcia ChW
|4
|19
|6
|7
|.368
|Martinez Bos
|6
|25
|4
|9
|.360
|Smith Jr. Bal
|5
|20
|4
|7
|.350
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 5; ACabrera, Texas, 3; MChapman, Oakland, 3; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; Bruce, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; 11 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 9; TBeckham, Seattle, 8; Bruce, Seattle, 8; ACabrera, Texas, 7; Abreu, Chicago, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; 5 tied at 6.
|Pitching
Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0; Fiers, Oakland, 2-1; 34 tied at 1-0.