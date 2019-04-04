|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|New York
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Toronto
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Boston
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Oakland
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|2½
|Houston
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Los Angeles
|1
|5
|.167
|5
___
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0
Texas 6, Houston 4
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Oakland 1, Boston 0
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0, 11 innings
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6
Detroit 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 0-1) at Oakland (Anderson 1-0), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Volquez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.