TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors have taken Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn for questioning barely a month after he was released on bail ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges.

Japanese TV footage showed officials entering Ghosn's apartment in Tokyo Thursday, and a car later going to the prosecutors' office.

He may face what will be his fourth arrest under Japanese law. He was first arrested in November on charges of under-reporting his compensation. He was re-arrested twice in December, including on breach of trust charges. The arrests prolong detentions without trial.

The latest charge appears to be related to the investigation by Nissan Motor Co.'s French alliance partner Renault about payments in Oman to a major dealership, some of which is suspected of having been channeled for Ghosn's personal use.