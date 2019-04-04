  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2019/04/04 05:58
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Watford 4, Fulham 1

Wolverhampton 2, Man United 1

Wednesday's Matches

Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 2, Cardiff 0

Chelsea 3, Brighton 0

Friday's Match

Southampton vs. Liverpool

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Burnley

Huddersfield vs. Leicester

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

Sunday's Matches

Everton vs. Arsenal

Tottenham vs. Brighton

Monday's Match

Chelsea vs. West Ham

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1

Swansea 3, Brentford 0

Saturday's Matches

Norwich vs. QPR

Bristol City vs. Wigan

Rotherham vs. Nottingham Forest

Birmingham vs. Leeds

Bolton vs. Ipswich

Preston vs. Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa

Swansea vs. Middlesbrough

Brentford vs. Derby

Hull vs. Reading

Blackburn vs. Stoke

Millwall vs. West Brom

Tuesday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest

Blackburn vs. Derby

Swansea vs. Stoke

Bristol City vs. West Brom

Preston vs. Leeds

Bolton vs. Middlesbrough

England League One
Wednesday's Match

Accrington Stanley 0, Sunderland 3

Saturday's Matches

Fleetwood Town vs. Southend

Wycombe vs. Portsmouth

Plymouth vs. Charlton

Bradford vs. Doncaster

Peterborough vs. Gillingham

Walsall vs. Oxford United

AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley

Burton Albion vs. Barnsley

Shrewsbury vs. Scunthorpe

Luton Town vs. Blackpool

Rochdale vs. Sunderland

Sunday's Match

Coventry vs. Bristol Rovers

Tuesday's Matches

Wycombe vs. Charlton

Sunderland vs. Burton Albion

Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Oldham 2, Tranmere Rovers 0

Bury 0, Cambridge United 3

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Bury

Mansfield Town vs. Cambridge United

Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln City

Newport County vs. Tranmere Rovers

Colchester vs. Oldham

Cheltenham vs. Exeter

Crawley Town vs. Forest Green Rovers

Macclesfield Town vs. Morecambe

Port Vale vs. Crewe

Notts County vs. Northampton

Swindon vs. Yeovil

Tuesday's Matches

Macclesfield Town vs. Exeter

Newport County vs. Swindon

England FA Cup
Saturday's Match

Man City vs. Brighton

Sunday's Match

Watford vs. Wolverhampton