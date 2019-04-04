  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/04/04 05:58
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 32 26 2 4 83 21 80
Liverpool 32 24 7 1 72 19 79
Tottenham 32 21 1 10 60 34 64
Arsenal 31 19 6 6 65 39 63
Chelsea 32 19 6 7 55 34 63
Man United 32 18 7 7 61 43 61
Wolverhampton 32 13 8 11 40 39 47
Watford 32 13 7 12 47 47 46
Leicester 32 13 5 14 42 43 44
Everton 32 12 7 13 45 42 43
West Ham 32 12 6 14 41 48 42
Bournemouth 32 11 5 16 43 58 38
Crystal Palace 32 10 6 16 38 43 36
Newcastle 32 9 8 15 31 42 35
Brighton 31 9 6 16 32 46 33
Southampton 31 8 9 14 35 50 33
Burnley 32 9 6 17 37 59 33
Cardiff 32 8 4 20 28 61 28
Fulham 33 4 5 24 30 76 17
Huddersfield 32 3 5 24 18 59 14
Tuesday, April 2

Watford 4, Fulham 1

Wolverhampton 2, Man United 1

Wednesday, April 3

Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 2, Cardiff 0

Chelsea 3, Brighton 0

Friday, April 5

Southampton vs. Liverpool 1900 GMT

Saturday, April 6

Bournemouth vs. Burnley 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Sunday, April 7

Everton vs. Arsenal 1305 GMT

Tottenham vs. Brighton ppd.

Monday, April 8

Chelsea vs. West Ham 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 39 24 9 6 78 48 81
Leeds 39 23 7 9 66 41 76
Sheffield United 39 22 8 9 66 37 74
West Brom 39 20 10 9 75 50 70
Bristol City 38 17 10 11 49 40 61
Aston Villa 39 15 15 9 70 55 60
Derby 38 16 11 11 52 45 59
Middlesbrough 39 15 13 11 40 33 58
Nottingham Forest 39 14 15 10 54 45 57
Preston 39 15 12 12 59 52 57
Sheffield Wednesday 39 14 14 11 48 51 56
Hull 39 15 9 15 56 56 54
Brentford 39 13 11 15 60 53 50
Swansea 38 14 8 16 49 48 50
Stoke 39 10 18 11 37 42 48
Blackburn 39 12 11 16 53 62 47
QPR 39 12 8 19 46 61 44
Birmingham 39 12 14 13 55 52 41
Reading 39 9 13 17 42 57 40
Wigan 39 10 10 19 41 57 40
Millwall 38 9 10 19 43 58 37
Rotherham 39 7 15 17 41 67 36
Bolton 39 8 8 23 28 64 32
Ipswich 39 3 15 21 30 64 24
Tuesday, April 2

Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1

Swansea 3, Brentford 0

Saturday, April 6

Norwich vs. QPR 1130 GMT

Bristol City vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT

Birmingham vs. Leeds 1400 GMT

Bolton vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Derby 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Stoke 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. West Brom 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 9

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest 1845 GMT

Blackburn vs. Derby 1845 GMT

Swansea vs. Stoke 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. West Brom 1845 GMT

Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Middlesbrough 1900 GMT

Wednesday, April 10

Millwall vs. QPR 1845 GMT

Brentford vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT

Birmingham vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT

Norwich vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Hull vs. Wigan 1845 GMT

Rotherham vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 40 25 11 4 78 32 86
Barnsley 40 22 13 5 67 30 79
Sunderland 38 20 16 2 67 34 76
Portsmouth 39 21 11 7 68 41 74
Charlton 39 20 10 9 56 37 70
Doncaster 40 17 12 11 68 52 63
Peterborough 39 16 10 13 60 54 58
Blackpool 40 14 15 11 45 43 57
Coventry 40 16 9 15 45 45 57
Fleetwood Town 39 15 10 14 50 41 55
Burton Albion 39 14 11 14 53 46 53
Oxford United 40 12 13 15 47 55 49
Gillingham 40 13 9 18 54 64 48
Plymouth 40 12 11 17 51 63 47
Shrewsbury 40 11 13 16 44 52 46
Bristol Rovers 40 11 12 17 41 45 45
Wycombe 39 11 11 17 48 60 44
Accrington Stanley 39 11 11 17 40 58 44
Scunthorpe 40 12 8 20 48 69 44
Southend 40 12 6 22 47 59 42
Walsall 40 11 9 20 43 64 42
AFC Wimbledon 40 12 6 22 36 58 42
Rochdale 39 11 9 19 48 77 42
Bradford 40 10 6 24 43 68 36
Wednesday, April 3

Accrington Stanley 0, Sunderland 3

Saturday, April 6

Fleetwood Town vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Sunday, April 7

Coventry vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 9

Wycombe vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 40 22 14 4 70 37 80
Milton Keynes Dons 40 21 9 10 66 41 72
Bury 40 20 11 9 72 47 71
Mansfield Town 40 18 15 7 60 34 69
Tranmere 40 19 10 11 59 44 67
Forest Green 40 16 13 11 58 41 61
Exeter 39 17 10 12 52 41 61
Colchester 40 17 9 14 58 48 60
Carlisle 40 17 7 16 59 54 58
Swindon 39 15 12 12 50 47 57
Newport County 38 16 7 15 49 57 55
Oldham 39 14 12 13 58 48 54
Stevenage 40 15 9 16 45 52 54
Crewe 40 15 8 17 49 52 53
Northampton 40 12 16 12 50 52 52
Cheltenham 40 14 9 17 52 58 51
Grimsby Town 40 14 7 19 40 50 49
Morecambe 40 12 9 19 45 62 45
Cambridge United 40 12 9 19 37 57 45
Port Vale 40 11 11 18 35 46 44
Crawley Town 40 12 7 21 40 59 43
Yeovil 40 9 9 22 37 59 36
Notts County 40 8 12 20 41 72 36
Macclesfield 39 8 11 20 41 65 35
Tuesday, April 2

Oldham 2, Tranmere 0

Bury 0, Cambridge United 3

Saturday, April 6

Carlisle vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 9

Macclesfield vs. Exeter 1845 GMT

Newport County vs. Swindon 1845 GMT