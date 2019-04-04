Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|310
|200
|020—8
|13
|3
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|002—3
|5
|1
Rodon, Burr (7), K.Herrera (8), Jones (9) and McCann; Kluber, Olson (4), Otero (6), Ramirez (8), Cimber (9) and R.Perez, Plawecki. W_Rodon 1-1. L_Kluber 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Moncada (2). Cleveland, Ramirez (2).
___
|Minnesota
|010
|201
|021—7
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|100
|050
|000—6
|9
|0
Gibson, Mejia (5), May (8), Parker (9) and Garver; Bailey, Barlow (6), Hill (6), McCarthy (7), Diekman (8), W.Peralta (9) and Maldonado, Gallagher. W_May 1-0. L_W.Peralta 0-1. Sv_Parker (2). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|01—1
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|00—0
|6
|0
Marquez, Dunn (8), Oberg (8), Musgrave (10), Davis (10) and Wolters, Iannetta; Morton, Stanek (7), Alvarado (8), D.Castillo (9), Roe (10), Kolarek (11) and Zunino. W_Davis 1-0. L_Roe 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Iannetta (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|000—1
|2
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
F.Peralta, Wilson (9) and Pina; L.Castillo, Garrett (8), Hughes (9) and Casali, Barnhart. W_F.Peralta 1-0. L_L.Castillo 0-1. Sv_Wilson (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|200
|200
|040—8
|10
|3
|Washington
|303
|000
|021—9
|12
|1
Nola, Ramos (4), Nicasio (5), Neris (7), Dominguez (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and Realmuto; A.Sanchez, Grace (5), Miller (6), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (8), Barraclough (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki, Gomes. W_Doolittle 2-0. L_Dav.Robertson 0-1. HRs_Washington, Soto (1), Rendon (2), Zimmerman (1).