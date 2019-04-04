Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 310 200 020—8 13 3 Cleveland 100 000 002—3 5 1

Rodon, Burr (7), K.Herrera (8), Jones (9) and McCann; Kluber, Olson (4), Otero (6), Ramirez (8), Cimber (9) and R.Perez, Plawecki. W_Rodon 1-1. L_Kluber 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Moncada (2). Cleveland, Ramirez (2).

___

Minnesota 010 201 021—7 11 1 Kansas City 100 050 000—6 9 0

Gibson, Mejia (5), May (8), Parker (9) and Garver; Bailey, Barlow (6), Hill (6), McCarthy (7), Diekman (8), W.Peralta (9) and Maldonado, Gallagher. W_May 1-0. L_W.Peralta 0-1. Sv_Parker (2). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE Colorado 000 000 000 01—1 5 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 000 00—0 6 0

(11 innings)

Marquez, Dunn (8), Oberg (8), Musgrave (10), Davis (10) and Wolters, Iannetta; Morton, Stanek (7), Alvarado (8), D.Castillo (9), Roe (10), Kolarek (11) and Zunino. W_Davis 1-0. L_Roe 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Iannetta (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 010 000 000—1 2 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 3 0

F.Peralta, Wilson (9) and Pina; L.Castillo, Garrett (8), Hughes (9) and Casali, Barnhart. W_F.Peralta 1-0. L_L.Castillo 0-1. Sv_Wilson (1).

___

Philadelphia 200 200 040—8 10 3 Washington 303 000 021—9 12 1

Nola, Ramos (4), Nicasio (5), Neris (7), Dominguez (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and Realmuto; A.Sanchez, Grace (5), Miller (6), Sipp (8), Rosenthal (8), Barraclough (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki, Gomes. W_Doolittle 2-0. L_Dav.Robertson 0-1. HRs_Washington, Soto (1), Rendon (2), Zimmerman (1).