NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Brad Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley have broken ground on Wednesday on a free grocery store that will support needy families in Nashville, Tennessee.

Paisley took the controls of a backhoe to dig up the first pile of dirt in the space that will become The Store, which is a partnership with his alma mater Belmont University. He donned a cowboy hat-shaped construction helmet for part of the ceremony.

Williams-Paisley says one in seven people in Nashville and one in five children struggle with hunger and food insecurity and they wanted to help people before it becomes a major crisis in their lives.

Paisley says his family volunteered at a similar store in California and loved the idea of giving parents dignity when they need help feeding their children.