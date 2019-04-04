New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|97.85
|Up
|3.65
|May
|91.65
|95.85
|91.30
|95.35
|Up
|3.70
|Jul
|100.45
|Up
|3.55
|Jul
|94.25
|98.35
|93.85
|97.85
|Up
|3.65
|Sep
|96.95
|100.90
|96.55
|100.45
|Up
|3.55
|Dec
|100.95
|104.70
|100.50
|104.25
|Up
|3.45
|Mar
|104.80
|108.55
|104.45
|108.10
|Up
|3.45
|May
|107.15
|111.05
|106.95
|110.60
|Up
|3.45
|Jul
|109.75
|113.35
|109.55
|112.85
|Up
|3.40
|Sep
|112.00
|115.55
|112.00
|114.95
|Up
|3.30
|Dec
|115.15
|118.75
|115.15
|118.10
|Up
|3.25
|Mar
|119.75
|121.30
|119.75
|121.30
|Up
|3.20
|May
|121.95
|123.50
|121.95
|123.50
|Up
|3.20
|Jul
|124.25
|125.70
|124.25
|125.70
|Up
|3.15
|Sep
|126.20
|127.65
|126.20
|127.65
|Up
|3.10
|Dec
|128.90
|130.30
|128.90
|130.30
|Up
|3.00
|Mar
|131.05
|132.90
|131.05
|132.90
|Up
|3.00