BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/04/04 03:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 97.85 Up 3.65
May 91.65 95.85 91.30 95.35 Up 3.70
Jul 100.45 Up 3.55
Jul 94.25 98.35 93.85 97.85 Up 3.65
Sep 96.95 100.90 96.55 100.45 Up 3.55
Dec 100.95 104.70 100.50 104.25 Up 3.45
Mar 104.80 108.55 104.45 108.10 Up 3.45
May 107.15 111.05 106.95 110.60 Up 3.45
Jul 109.75 113.35 109.55 112.85 Up 3.40
Sep 112.00 115.55 112.00 114.95 Up 3.30
Dec 115.15 118.75 115.15 118.10 Up 3.25
Mar 119.75 121.30 119.75 121.30 Up 3.20
May 121.95 123.50 121.95 123.50 Up 3.20
Jul 124.25 125.70 124.25 125.70 Up 3.15
Sep 126.20 127.65 126.20 127.65 Up 3.10
Dec 128.90 130.30 128.90 130.30 Up 3.00
Mar 131.05 132.90 131.05 132.90 Up 3.00