BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2375 Up 25 May 2374 2394 2349 2376 Up 20 Jul 2380 Up 29 Jul 2361 2394 2349 2375 Up 25 Sep 2366 2398 2353 2380 Up 29 Dec 2367 2396 2357 2378 Up 26 Mar 2372 2398 2365 2382 Up 25 May 2381 2405 2373 2390 Up 24 Jul 2391 2413 2387 2400 Up 24 Sep 2399 2409 2394 2409 Up 25 Dec 2406 2419 2403 2419 Up 25 Mar 2433 Up 25