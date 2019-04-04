BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2375
|Up
|25
|May
|2374
|2394
|2349
|2376
|Up
|20
|Jul
|2380
|Up
|29
|Jul
|2361
|2394
|2349
|2375
|Up
|25
|Sep
|2366
|2398
|2353
|2380
|Up
|29
|Dec
|2367
|2396
|2357
|2378
|Up
|26
|Mar
|2372
|2398
|2365
|2382
|Up
|25
|May
|2381
|2405
|2373
|2390
|Up
|24
|Jul
|2391
|2413
|2387
|2400
|Up
|24
|Sep
|2399
|2409
|2394
|2409
|Up
|25
|Dec
|2406
|2419
|2403
|2419
|Up
|25
|Mar
|2433
|Up
|25